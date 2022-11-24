Fusions are a characteristic element of dragonball. Though we’ve seen Goku, Vegeta, and more use this technique over the years, we occasionally witness a creation that simply never meant to come to fruition. This is the case of the merger between Master Roshi and Cell.

As part of a contest that Shonen Jump magazine ran in 1995, several fans had the opportunity to share a series of illustrations with the goal of appearing in the acclaimed manga magazine. One of these people created a fusion of Master Roshi and Cell. This with the aim of captivating the public and, hopefully, attracting the attention of Akira Toriyama.

As you could see, this fusion converts elements of the two characters. On Master Roshi’s part we have the glasses, the beard, the turtle shell, and much of his physical structure. Regarding Cell, the head of this creature is positioned as the great representative of the creation of the Red Patrol.

Via: Shōnen Jump