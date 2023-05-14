An the search for an exemplary excitement of this week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which cannot be slowed down in this respect, has of course delivered. Best man affair, that sounds a lot better than heating hiccups, namely like daily soap, like intoxication and, we don’t shy away from saying that, finally like glamour. That’s what’s lacking in this country sometimes. And anyway, a little indulgence is called for, because, look into their hearts and be honest: who doesn’t want to work with their dearest friends? Finally reconciling family and work? Mime the Eulenspiegel and find the “best man” for the job that no one else could find? Can you see it.

A side effect of the choice is that even the furthest corners of the republic have finally heard of DENA. The German Energy Agency is actually a good institution, even if it could possibly be an even better one in a less headless way. It employs all sorts of clever people and can be a useful intermediary between politics, business, research and consumers in many areas. Whether you want to renovate your house and don’t know where to start, or you need to make your business more energy-efficient to save money. At least some of the answers can often be found at DENA.

Just one example from current events: If you type the Gassenhauer “nuclear fusion” into the search bar on the agency’s website, it offers exactly zero results. This is not bad insofar as it roughly corresponds to the percentage chance of being able to reliably tap into such a power plant in the next five years. A German company might then be less likely to succumb to the splendor of the technological utopia that has already made so many people silly. Even the big ones. Microsoft, for example, which is now collaborating with the American company Helion and has secured exclusive merger power. And that from 2028 onwards. In fact, Helion promises, quite honestly, really, then in a 50-megawatt reactor, the first in the world, to fuse like crazy. You could also put five or six wind turbines on the Microsoft site for the amount of electricity, but of course that’s less glamorous. So you dare something, without any witnesses.