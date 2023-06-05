Fusetti, the first and only bitter in the world based on rum and banana infusion arrives

Bitter Fusetti lands on Only Fans. After the success of Fusetti Nature and American Edition, Bitter Fusetti celebrates its third birthday on OnlyFans with an exclusively hot edition, exploring new frontiers (even those of love): Bitter Fusetti Banana, il first and only bitter in the world based on rum and banana infusion.



Fusetti Banana Bittersan exotic and erotic version to fly to other dimensions and distant worlds, such as

that of Tiki Culture. With Bitter Fusetti Banana you can explore new tastes and more unexpected combinations, using it in cocktails such as Mojitos and pina coladas. Bitter Fusetti is a must that surpasses the classic Italian aperitif! For the daredevils and those with a sweet tooth, it is possible to discover and peek at Bitter Fusetti Banana on Only Fans.

