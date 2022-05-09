Fusaro: “Confrontation in view of the elections with Marco Rizzo and Gianluigi Paragone”

“The visit to the United States of the Prime Minister? One can think of a twofold motivation, one linked to the other. In the first place it serves to strengthen Italy’s subordination pact to the United States, as a servile colony of Washington for several years now. The other explanation is that it is a question of severance pay from the so-called government of the best, best warmongers, to make the leap to the helm of NATO. On the other hand, the euro-addict Draghi started from Goldman Sach, went to the yacht Britannia, and then arrived at Palazzo Chigi, passing through the ECB. The circle could now be closed with the arrival at the helm of NATO. “The philosopher Diego Fusaro – recently in the bookstore with “I hate resilience” (Rizzoli) – speaks like this, with Affaritaliani.itof Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s upcoming trip to the White House.

Fusaro: “Better the center-left than the center-right”

Speaking then of the national political situation, Fusaro points out that “The center-right at this stage is even worse than the center-left. At least the Center Left has been coherent with its pro-European, Atlanticist and Draghian project, under the sign of capital and the neoliberal oligarchic bloc. The Center-right, on the other hand, did not seem to recognize itself in those values ​​which on the contrary it now supports and that is why it is even more painful. He even supports Draghi and proclaims himself an Atlanticist! However, the center-right and center-left are the two wings of the neoliberal eagle, they guarantee alternation without alternative “.

Fusaro then talks about two opposition parties with which a dialogue can be opened in view of the political elections, the Communist Party of Marco Rizzo and Italexit of Gianluigi Paragone. “Italy again, the movement that represents my ideas and that refers to them, will have to deal with these opposing forces. Rizzo has been a guarantee for a long time, he is the last one who really defends the workers with an opposition to capitalism, while Paragone on the theme of the European Union has been carrying out his theses with courage and honesty for some time. Just battles to carry on “.

Fusaro on Putin: “Nobody forgets what Russia did against Nazism”

And finally a comment on the parade in Moscow for May 9, the day that commemorates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany. “This is an important event for Russian historical memory and ours as well. It was clearly loaded with ideologies with reference to the present but no one should forget what Russia has heroically done to liberate Europe. It is mainly thanks to the Soviet Union that Europe was liberated from Nazism. And the Nazis today are in Kiev and they are the ones that NATO and the European Union support “, concludes Fusaro.

