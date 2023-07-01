Max dominator

Second Sprint race of 2023 and second victory for Red Bull, which also confirms on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring the plein of successes achieved this year in the season, whether it’s ‘classic’ GPs or short races. If the 100 km race in Baku had been won by Sergio Perez, this time it was Max Verstappen who took home the tally of eight points. The dominance exercised by the Dutchman on Red Bull’s home track was impressive: in In fact, 24 laps were 21 seconds given to his Mexican matefinished second ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Duel on the way

Again though there was no lack of sparks and controversy between Verstappen and Perezthen silenced for the moment by a immediate clarification after the race. In fact, Perez tried to play all his cards at the start, reacting much better than the defending champion when the traffic lights went out. Checo thus passed in front of everyone in turn 1, then trying to repel Verstappen’s counterattack in that very slight left turn which is turn 2. However, at that point Perez did not use half measures, blocking the Dutch very hardforced to put two wheels on wet grass.

Q&A

This move sparked theVerstappen’s killer instinct, who didn’t need to be asked to take his revenge: the defending champion pulled the brakes hard at turn 3, passing Perez and ‘blocking’ him on the outside of the curb. Then, with another extreme braking he forced the #11 on the outside also in the next corner, thus facilitating the momentary overtaking of Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas. Also in the radio communications the two Red Bull team standard bearers certainly did not spare each other ‘compliments’. “He pushed me out, what the fuck is he doing?!“, Verstappen’s furious comment after the initial near-contact. Equally piqued was the answer from Perez who asked the box: “What’s wrong with Max?” after the attack in turn 3.

Post-race clarification

At the end of the race, after a second pungent radio team from Verstappen, there was the long-awaited face-to-face confrontation. As soon as they got out of the car, the two drivers spoke to each other, giving the impression that they had smoothed out the tensions that emerged during the race. Even in the usual post-match interviews, both minimized the incident. However, the latent nervousness inside the Milton Keynes box is confirmed and a certainly not idyllic relationship between the two bulls.