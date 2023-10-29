Fury called the fight with Ngannou the hardest of his career in ten years

British boxer Tyson Fury spoke about his victory over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Frenchman Francis Ngannou. His words lead Eurosport with reference to TNT.

“Ngannou is one hell of a fighter, awkward and with a big punch. He’s a much better boxer than we all thought. He didn’t move forward, he was just waiting for me to counterattack,” Fury said. He called the fight with the Frenchman the hardest in his career over the past ten years.

On October 28, Fury defeated Ngannou in a heavyweight boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight lasted ten rounds. The judges gave Fury the win by split decision.

Ngannou has 17 wins and three losses in mixed martial arts throughout his career. He held the UFC heavyweight championship.

Fury has 34 wins (24 by knockout), one draw and no defeats. He holds the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship belt.