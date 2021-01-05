2021 could be the year of the unification of heavyweights and Tyson Fury, champion of the World Council, already heats up a hypothetical fight against Anthony Joshua, monarch of the Association, the Federation, WBO and IBO. “I don’t think he’s as good as people think, or that he really thinks he is,” the Gypsy King recently stated on Sky Sports.

Fury believes Joshua has “a confidence problem” and that his last two victories, against Mexican Andy Ruiz and Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, have been poor. Boxing, he claims, “is about who is in better shape”: “In his last two fights he has not been. And I am, so I think I could knock him out soon, very soon, even in one or two rounds,” he says.

As for possible dates, he believes that the lawsuit, which would be one of the most notorious in the history of British boxing, will take place as soon as possible, “as soon as everything returns to normal and this pandemic is over.” “This fight has been brewing for a long time, they have avoided me and now they will find me,” he attacks. And he predicts a win-win for himself: “Either they reject the fight and announce it publicly or they accept it and lose it.”

The controversial Manchester champion ends up criticizing the way boxing is conducted: “This is a sport where you rarely see the best fight the best. The champion chooses his rivals and you never have two top fighting. We had to wait ten years to see Pacquiao and Mayweather meet and by the time Pacquiaó passed he was far from his best years. It should have been four or five years earlier. So let’s hope we can have a fight this time between the two best heavyweights, who are also in their prime. “