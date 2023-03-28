Italian game development house One O One Games has announced the launch of its title Fury Roads Survivor on the Nintendo Switch platform, complete with two new game modes designed especially for this version. The game available for download on the Nintendo eShop from March 30th. Fury Roads Survivor was presented at Milan Games Week 2022 and achieved great success as a mobile game, with over three million downloads on the Play Store and App Store. “We were thrilled with the success that the Nintendo Switch version of Fury Road Survival had during the official presentation at Games Week 2022,” said David Gallo, CEO and General Manager of One O One Games. “We have refined some new modes, further improving an already winning formula, without altering the original concept.” This version has included a new local 1vs1 mode, where you can fight head-to-head with another player locally, as well as co-op. These new modes can be played locally on the same console. “We are thrilled to bring Fury Roads Survivor to the Nintendo Switch and introduce these new game modes to our fans,” said Daniele Azara, Chief Creative Officer of Fury Roads Survivor for One O One Games. “We believe the addition of local 1vs1 and co-op modes will make the game even more engaging and fun for players and we look forward to seeing how they respond to new challenges.”