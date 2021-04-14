An investigation has been launched in Santa ponsa after dozens of cars were vandalised at the weekend.

Residents of Carrer de la Reina Isabel la Católica called the Guardia Civil and Calvia Local Police after discovering that their tires had been burst and there was extensive damage to the wheels and body of their cars.

The wheels of one vehicle had actually been cracked, others cars were covered in scratches and mirrors and window wipers were broken.