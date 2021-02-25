All the groceries were spoiled and there was no water for several days. Then Melissa Rogers woke up to find she had to pay $ 6,000 for electricity even before the snow and ice melted.

“The roads were horrible, and we went all over the city trying to get money from whatever bank we could think of,” said the 36-year-old Fort Worth resident, who firmly believes that the government should take its place in the state of Texas. the epicenter last week of a furious snowstorm and wind that left a line of damage and millions of users without power in much of the United States.

Melissa was left with a remainder of $ 80 in the end after the charges ate up her bills and the salary of her husband, father of their two children.

Now, the reaction to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in American history is not typical of Texas: people demand more regulation.

Drinking water service also shut down in much of Texas because of the storm. The state had to distribute bottles of mineral water. Photo: AP

Texas power grid administrators are expected to come under fire Thursday in early public hearings on the crisis at the State Capitol, where the belief that less government intervention is better is reflected in a part-time legislature that It only meets once every two years and only for 140 days. The current session ends in May.

Because of this, Texas has little time to create stricter provisions that the state’s Republican majority has resisted for decades, after the darkness that affected nearly all of the state’s 30 million residents in one way or another. .

The grocery shelves were emptied in supermarkets and thousands of water pipes burst. Similarly, the ignored warnings after the deep frost of 2011 in Texas had faded into skepticism.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott seeks to enforce more regulations on power companies. Photo: DPA

Republican Governor Greg Abbott wants force electricity plants to adapt to the freezing climate after nearly half of the state’s generating capacity was taken out of service due to freezing temperatures.

There is also new support for safeguards to be placed on the deregulated Texas electricity market to prevent electricity bills from rising astronomically That financially wipe out homeowners like Rogers, who frantically drained their savings after power prices, typically a couple of cents per kilowatt-hour, soared to $ 9 per kilowatt-hour.

At $ 9 per kilowatt-hour, the average American household would receive a monthly electricity bill of about $ 8,000.

“In many ways, we are victims of our own attempt to let market forces out of the loop,” admitted Republican State Representative Drew Darby, who is on the House Energy Resources Commission investigating blackouts.

In supermarkets, food shelves were left empty in Houston and other Texas cities. Photo: AP

His rural district includes two or three houses in the Texas oil zone that lost power when the supply went intermittent, and he learned of plants that could not burn piles of frozen coal out in the open. Even before the storm dumped 6 inches of snow as far south as San Antonio, generators in Texas were required to submit backup plans to deal with freezing weather. Darby suspects that there was lax law enforcement.

Claims and waivers

“The Texas Legislature routinely opposes over-regulation,” Darby said. “However, my point of view on something as basic as survival and people’s needs is that we must have a reliable supply of electricity and water,” he added.

At least six board members of the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state power grid, resigned this week ahead of possible claims in that sense during the hearings.

An operator tries to repair a power line in the city of Odessa, Texas, on February 19. Photo: AP

Authorities in Houston began their own investigations into the power outages, and Austin prosecutors say they will investigate possible criminal wrongdoing.

President Joe Biden, who declared a “major disaster” in Texas over the weekend, is scheduled to travel to Texas on Friday. your first visit to a disaster site since taking office. Weeks before the blackouts, Abbott had directed state agencies to find ways to sue the new government over energy provisions that it said will obstruct the state’s largest industry.

Abbot put much of the blame on ERCOT, which it accuses of misleading Texas about the network’s readiness. In a rare televised speech Wednesday night in Texas, the governor said the legislature will not go into recess until the problems are fixed. “You deserve answers. You will have those answers,” he said.

Abbott did not name the state Utilities Commission, which oversees ERCOT and whose commissioners were appointed by him.

An unusual image in Fort Worth, Texas, covered in snow, on February 18. Photo: AFP

No regulation

A federal report following the 2011 blackouts called for power generators to be hardened in the face of extreme cold, but neither the commission nor ERCOT asked plant owners to do more than just submit emergency preparedness plans. cold. There are no rules on what those plans should contain.

ERCOT personnel conduct site inspections on small portions of power plants each year among other things to verify their progress in protecting equipment. However, the president of the entity, Bill Magness, said that “these are not inspections.” There is no regulatory authority that imposes fines or penalties.

Democratic State Representative Rafael Anchia said it often takes a crisis to push through transformative regulations.

“Sometimes standards are a cursed word in this building,” said Anchia, who sits on the House of Representatives energy committee. “But four million people without electricity and 12 million without drinking water, that draws everyone’s attention,” he added.

Blackout stories

In Houston, Mya James’ diabetic grandmother was taken to an emergency room because she was having trouble breathing. There had been no light for two days. Nursing staff at another hospital collected rainwater in buckets for use in bathrooms.

James, 38, is a beauty products entrepreneur who sells to people abroad. When the blackouts began, customers in other countries were puzzled: How is it possible that Texas, a state built on energy, has no power?

“It was very difficult for people to understand it,” James said. “If they know us by one aspect, let’s be good at that aspect.”

By Paul J. Weber, The Associated Press

