Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen through his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. During this, Modi said that during the Corona era, the country is fighting on many fronts simultaneously. Also, in his address, he talked about becoming self-sufficient in the matter of toys and mobile games. He said that all the virtual games have their themes external. That is why I ask the young talent of the country to make games for India as well. Apart from this, Modi also mentioned many important things. But this time the youth did not like his praise at all. The reason for this is the non-postponderation of JEE and NEET examinations.In fact, amidst the havoc of the Corona crisis and floods in the country, most of the students in the country are talking about postponing the JEE and NEET exams. On the other hand, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has clearly stated that the examinations will be held at their scheduled time. Since then, students have been trying to make their point known to PM Modi.

In the same episode, after the PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program on Sunday, the process of disliking the Mann Ki Baat video started in the BJP and PM Modi’s YouTube channel. Please tell that the JEE exam will be between 1 to 6 September and the NEET exam will be conducted on 13 September.

By the time the news was written, 31 minutes 25 seconds of the Mann Ki Baat program in the BJP’s YouTube channel had received 2100 likes and 17 thousand dislikes. At the same time, 4 minutes 50 seconds video uploaded to PM Modi’s channel got 689 likes and 2600 dislikes. At the same time, the second video of 4 minutes, 14 seconds got 369 likes and 1400 dislikes.

This time, in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Modi’s dog of Indian breed, said- bring them home next time

Students appeal to postpone examination

Under the video of the Mann Ki Baat program uploaded to PM Modi and BJP’s channel, students are commenting for postponing the NEET and JEE examinations. Students are saying that if examinations are not postponed, the year will be wasted. At the same time, some people are saying that there is already a lot of unemployment in the country, in such a situation it is not good to disturb the youth.