The fury of the fans was unleashed in Marseille. Hooded and with flares, about 400 Olympique bars, angered by the results of the team that is seventh in Ligue 1, went this Saturday to La Commanderie, the club’s training center, where 25 people were arrested. In addition, following the incidents, the Professional Football League (LFP) announced the suspension of the match against Rennes.

The group of ultras, according to reports from France, requested the departure of CEO Jacques-Henri Eyraud for explanations. Faced with the refusal, they themselves tried to enter the premises and some succeeded, but were detained by the police.

As a result of the flares they launched, some trees on the property caught fire, while one of the team’s players, the Spaniard Álvaro González, was hit on the back by an object. “I came to OM for its history and the passion that surrounds it. We all love this club but what we are experiencing today should never happen again,” he said.

Several media explained that the group of fans that entered the complex, which was the OM coach, André Villas-Boas, with his footballers, looted the building. He also stoned the club’s bus and painted insults.

According to the Marseille Police Prefecture, at least 25 were arrested and seven officers were injured when they tried to restore order. In its Twitter account, the agency noted that the incidents were carried out by 300 fans who violently attacked the police who were protecting the sports complex.

In his first remarks, the club’s president, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, said: “What happened this afternoon demands the utmost severity for these rioters who claim to be sympathizers, but destroy facilities and threaten employees and players.”

The team that has Pipa Benedetto and Leo Balerdi in the squad march sixth, for now out of all the European cups, with five games without winning and four losses in a row. In addition, there were crosses between Payet and Thauvin, and DT Villas-Boas advised that it does not follow after June. Given that, the fans could not bear to stand still and gathered at the door of the training ground.

As a consequence, the match that OM had to play at Rennes tonight was postponed “to a later date” due to “incidents” at La Commanderie, the Professional Football League (LFP) announced in a statement.

Marseille, which has three league defeats in a row, had already suffered the postponement of several games this season, but previously they were due to the covid-19 pandemic. In addition to that of this date, he has pending the dispute of the duel against Nice, which he will recover on February 17.