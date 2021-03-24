Strong protests were registered in Brazil after the president, Jair Bolsonaro, affirmed in a speech on the national network on Tuesday night that 2021 will be the “year of vaccination”, and that the population he could soon have a “normal life” again.

After the president’s presentation, there were reports of protests that broke into various cities throughout the country. In Rio de Janeiro, cries of “murderer” and “liar” from the windows of the buildings, as well as requests for resignation.

Tuesday was the worst day for Brazil since the pandemic began: it registered more than 3 thousand dead by coronavirus for the first time, and its death toll is close to 300 thousand..

A person protests after Bolsonaro’s speech Tuesday night. Photo: REUTER

According to John Hopkins University, Brazil is the second country in the world in the number of deaths and COVID-19 patients, only behind the US. Bolsonaro’s speech occurred at a time when the country’s health system is close to collapse, given that intensive care units have an occupancy of more than 80%.

In his mandatory speech he also assured that he was always willing to buy drugs, and that it took measures against COVID-19 from the beginning

“We are going to make 2021 the year of vaccination, we are tireless in the fight against coronavirus, that is the mission and we are going to fulfill it. God bless our Brazil, “he said in his speech, which lasted about 3 minutes.

During his speech, the head of state said that he wanted to “reassure the Brazilian people and tell them that vaccines are guaranteed, by the end of the year we will have reached more than 500 million doses to vaccinate the entire population.”

Image of Bolsonaro’s speech. Photo: AFP

“At no time did the government stop taking important measures to combat the coronavirus and the chaos in the economy,” he said.

Bolsonaro spoke to the nation hours after putting the new Minister of Health, cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, in office, replacing General Eduardo Pazuello, who left the post worn out due to the worsening of the health crisis, with the increase in deaths and a slow rate of immunization.

“I want to emphasize that we are the fifth country that vaccinated the most in the world, we have more than 14 million vaccinated thanks to the actions we take immediately after the start of the pandemic,” he remarked.

“I always affirmed that we would adopt any vaccine, as long as it was approved by Anvisa (Sanitary Surveillance Agency) and that is how it was done,” he stressed.

“Today we are producers of vaccines in the national territory, and more than that, we will manufacture the active pharmaceutical input, in a few months we will be self-sufficient in the production of vaccines.”

Bolsonaro further stated that “I personally interceded with the manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccine so they anticipate 100 million of doses that will be delivered until September “.

Source: agencies