Diego Valdés is today by far America’s best player, the most attractive version of André Jardine’s team on the field comes courtesy of what the Chilean does with the ball. However, the ’10’ has a serious problem that has slowed down his career, at least since he has been a member of the Liga MX, the star of the eagles of the Coapa nest is always prone to injuries, the last one has materialized in this FIFA date.
It has been confirmed that after the duels with his national team, Valdés suffered a calf injury and will be out of the field for at least the remainder of the regular tournament, the hardest loss they can suffer within Coapa and which has generated enormous annoyance within the team. of the club, since the board of directors of the eagles informed the Chilean federation that Diego’s state of health was not the best and despite this he played both games from the beginning. resulting in his loss due to injury.
Now in Coapa he will have to define the moves to make to fill the gap left by Valdés, beyond the fact that today the ’10’ has shades of being irreplaceable. The most logical move and one that we will surely see as soon as the MX League resumes is to repeat the attack the team proposed against the UNAM Pumas, with Henry Martín as the fixed ‘9’ and Julián Quiñones further back from the current scoring champion flying and fulfilling certain tasks of Valdés.
