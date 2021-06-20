Valtteri Bottas he certainly did not digest well the vanished podium at the end of the French Grand Prix and he made no secret of his emotions to the team, both during and after the race. In an almost ironic way, his team principal, Toto Wolff, he said he was happy that the Finn has finally shown some determination, but the native of Nastola seems at this moment to have really lost his faith in the Brackley team. This at least suggests the frustration that emerged during a radio team broadcast in the last laps of the race. Passed without too much difficulty by Max Verstappen and in the sights of Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull – which would then pass a few laps later – Bottas addressed the team with unusually angry.

Wolff: “Bottas’ anger is positive”

“Why the f *** does nobody listen to me when I say it’s going to be a two-stop race?” the words of the Finnish. After the race, Lewis Hamilton also recognized that by planning one more stop from the start, Mercedes would have had a better chance of competing for success. The same thought was expressed by Bottas, fourth at the finish: “I think the winning strategy today was that of two stops – commented # 77, as reported by the official F1 website – saying it later is easy, but that’s the way it is. I ran out of front tires in the last 10-15 laps. I was just trying to take the car home “.

Hamilton: “With two stops we could have won”

“It wasn’t fun the last stint, [mi sentivo] like a lame duck – added the second Mercedes driver – but of course I tried everything I could. I tried to finish on the podium, but the tires were completely gone, so there was no chance. If I had made two stops, for sure I would have been on the podium and would have fought for the victory of the race – bottas bitter wine – that’s for sure“.