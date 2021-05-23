He missed reaching with the pen in hand Tyson fury. The Englishman did not want to miss the super lightweight unification between Taylor and Ramirez, and did so after signing the second contract in a week. Last Sunday he stated that he had signed the agreement to fight with Joshua and six days later he has done the same with the one for the trilogy against Wilder. Your next stop will be the second. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ awaits you on July 24 in Las Vegas.

Fury and his team took the risk of assuming what the arbitration court was going to say and they have paid for it. The English understood that the agreement for the trilogy had expired and began to negotiate with others. Wilder claimed and they agreed with him. On Monday it was confirmed that before September 15 they should fight. The only option for Fury and Joshua to continue fighting in August was for the WBC heavyweight monarch to pay Wilder to bide his time. Complicated task. The former champion had repeatedly said that he did not want money. He was only looking for the contract to be fulfilled. With that premise, Bob Arum already said that “they would not pay him to step aside.” They wanted to eliminate him. Thus, the agreement seemed simple. In five days everything is agreed and they will see each other in two months in Las Vegas. Fury announced it on the ESPN broadcast and then it was the promoter who did it in a tweet.

Meanwhile, now Anthony Joshua He is the one that has been left hanging … although his solution also seems close. The WBO has ordered him to negotiate with the official contender, Olek Usyk. If that fight does not happen, he will lose the belt. The agreement seems obvious, because in addition Eddie Hearn already confirmed that “AJ wanted to fight in summer”. Therefore, both will have accommodation and if they win, they will have to sit down and negotiate. “December” seems the preferred month for the parties, but there is still a long way to go. It was already difficult for them to agree the first time, with this condition in the middle … although the 75 million that Saudi Arabia promised each one will surely help concord.