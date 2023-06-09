Politico: further support for Kyiv will depend on the results of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Columnists for the newspaper Politico Jonathan Lemire and Alexander Ward called the condition for the continuation of military and financial support for Kyiv. In their opinion, this will depend on the results of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Senior U.S. Officials Are Convinced Future Support for Ukraine Conflict — and President Joe Biden’s Global Standing — Depends on Success of Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Politico

Journalists noted that if Ukraine falls short of expectations or makes a mistake, support will dry up and there will be calls for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The article points out that during the 16 months of the special military operation (SVO) many significant events took place, but Washington places special hopes on the counteroffensive.

Observers believe that the US administration is afraid of possible mistakes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as they will enable the Republicans of Congress to nullify any attempts to increase defense spending.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the schedule for the start of the Ukrainian offensive had been approved. According to him, all important decisions on the planned operation have already been made.

The Washington Post newspaper on June 8 claimed that Kyiv launched a counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stepped up attacks in the southeast.

The publication also wrote that the administration of US President Joe Biden called the Crimean direction the main goal of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Biden optimistic about UAF counteroffensive

US President Joe Biden, commenting on the UAF counteroffensive during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said that the West is optimistic about this process.

First, Ukrainians should talk about military operations. I won’t do it here. We did everything we could, collectively and individually in the US, to prepare them to support them. In the developing situation, we are very optimistic Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The head of the White House emphasized that Washington and allies are ready to provide Ukraine with security assistance on a long-term basis and to support Kyiv in what it currently needs on the battlefield.

Biden added that the United States will continue to provide financial assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary, despite the fact that Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy says otherwise and calls for questioning whether the United States should do this and for how long.

The fact is that I asked people the question: “What would happen if we did not support Ukraine? Do we think that Russia would stop in Kyiv? Do you think that’s all that’s going to happen?” I think not See also The UAE is at the forefront of attracting talent globally Joe Biden US President

Earlier, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen admitted that the alliance’s troops could take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine.

In his opinion, NATO countries may want to send troops to Ukraine if the member states of the alliance, including the United States, do not provide Kyiv with “real security guarantees” at the Vilnius summit.

The White House is not surprised by the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, called the expected losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the counteroffensive and promised that the United States and its allies would continue to provide all necessary assistance to Kyiv.

Of course, one can expect losses in these intensified battles. We intend to focus on the fact that if, when and how President Zelensky wants to fight along this line or any other, he will get all the support he needs, not only from the United States, but also from our 50 partners. John Kirby strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council

The official noted that US President Joe Biden, in a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, spent considerable time discussing what allies can do to ensure the readiness of the Armed Forces in the coming weeks and months.

Earlier, CNN, citing a source in the White House, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the counteroffensive suffer significant losses in manpower and equipment after a clash with the Russian army.

The Pentagon is preparing a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The Pentagon is preparing a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

2 billion dollars military aid is preparing to allocate the Pentagon to Ukraine

According to agency sources, the US Defense Department will announce it on Friday, June 9.

The new aid package will include ammunition for air defense systems (ADS). It is noted that the funds will also be used to purchase rocket launchers and Hawk missiles, as well as two types of advanced missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

On June 1, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a massive NATO support package for Ukraine. According to the politician, he will help to continue to bring Ukraine to the standards of the North Atlantic Alliance and to compatibility with it.

Earlier, the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States would provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance. He specified that it will include additional ammunition and Avenger and Stinger air defense systems, as well as anti-tank weapons.