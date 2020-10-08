In the United States, the presidential election of November 3, 2020 must see Joe Biden and Donald Trump oppose, against the backdrop of the health and social crisis linked to the Covid-19 coronavirus. Could the outgoing president still take the advantage? What are its strengths? And his strategy?

QAnon, the president’s weapon

Among his most loyal and sulphurous supporters of Donald Trump: the QAnon movement, known as “Q”, an anonymous who disseminates conspiratorial messages on social networks. Report on this disturbing movement which could enter the American Congress.

A report by Lilya Melkonian.

“Did not vote!”

What if the best way to win the ballot box was to prevent the vote? Starting with that of African-American voters who, in 2016, voted 88% Democrat! From Florida to Wisconsin, investigating Camp Trump’s maneuvers to lock down the election.

An investigation by Matthieu Fauroux.

Unsinkable Trump

Between a Joe Biden very high in the polls and the health crisis which weighs down his balance sheet, all the forecasts say Donald Trump will lose on November 3. The Russian affair, Stormy Daniels, the attempted impeachment … he survived it all. Can he still win in an America fractured like never before?

An investigation by Guillaume Couderc.

This Thursday, October 8, France 2 pays tribute to journalist and documentary maker Marcel Trillat, who disappeared on September 18. After “Further investigation”, France 2 rebroadcasts in the third part of the evening one of the documentaries he made, Precarious women, shot with his son Julien Trillat and produced by Jean Bigot (VLR Productions). This documentary is the last part of a trilogy devoted to the working world. After 300 days of anger and The Prolos, Marcel Trillat focuses more particularly on the condition and place of women.

