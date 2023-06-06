IIn the proceedings for the arson attack on a refugee home in Saarlouis in 1991, another suspect was arrested on Tuesday. The Federal Public Prosecutor (GBA) accuses Peter St., a former leader of the neo-Nazi scene in Saarlouis, of aiding and abetting murder in 20 cases. This was announced by the authority in Karlsruhe on Tuesday.

Since November of last year, proceedings have been going on in the Koblenz Higher Regional Court against another defendant, Peter S. So far, he was the only accused, and he is accused of the actual arson attack. Peter S. and Peter St., who has now been arrested, moved in the neo-Nazi circles in Saarlouis in the early 1990s. The two are said to have been in a pub together with a third man, Heiko S., the evening before the crime and talked about the arson attacks in East Germany at the time.

The federal prosecutor assumes that Peter St., who is higher up in the hierarchy in the neo-Nazi scene, approved of the attacks in a conversation and is said to have made a form of incitement by saying: “Something should burn here or happen”. “Influenced and encouraged by this statement”, as the GBA statement puts it, Peter S. went shortly thereafter in the early morning hours of September 19, 1991 to a refugee home in the Fraulautern district.

He is said to have entered the building, spilled petrol in the stairwell and set it on fire. After that, the fire is said to have spread rapidly. 27-year-old Samuel Kofi Yeboah, a refugee from Ghana, was caught in the attic fire and died from severe burns and smoke inhalation. Two other residents of the house could only save themselves by jumping out of the window and suffered broken bones as a result. The other 18 residents managed to escape unharmed.

Peter S. had recently made a statement in the process that his lawyer had read out. After that, St. is said to have spoken out against an attack and to have preferred the fight “man against man”. According to witnesses, S. still has great respect for St. The accused S. said he met Heiko S. behind St.’s back. He is said to have instigated him to go to the accommodation and also brought the petrol with him. Heiko S. is said to have spilled gasoline in the stairwell and set it on fire. Peter S. stated that it was only at that moment that he realized that it was an “inhabited house”. That Heiko S. is so far at large.







The investigations conducted by the judiciary in Saarland were discontinued at the time after a perpetrator could not be identified. After there had been a call for so-called cold cases, a witness contacted the police, which prompted the Saarland authorities and then the federal prosecutor’s office to conduct new investigations. The Saarland State Police Headquarters had admitted deficits in collecting, evaluating and passing on information during the investigations in the early 1990s.