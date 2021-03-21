M.Honorable 15 and 16 year old youngsters disregarded the corona rules in the city park in Fürstenwalde (Oder-Spree) and are also said to have shown the Hitler salute. A 16-year-old girl said she was pushed out of this group on Saturday evening and doused with alcohol, the police said on Sunday. She had previously complained about the forbidden greeting from the alcohol drinking group, which led to the attack.

According to the information, another 16-year-old was pelted with a bottle as well as an arriving police officer. The policeman was hit in the arm and slightly injured. A 15-year-old suspect was briefly in police custody.