Genoa – A source close to Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio made it known in a note that the president of Banca Ifis “he is not involved on a personal financial level with respect to the corporate affairs of the club”. He then confirmed “full support for the team through the sponsorship of Banca Ifis, the jersey sponsor of the men’s and women’s teams for the 2022/2023 season, a sponsorship that the president and the Bank intend to renew also for the 23/24 season, regardless of the classification”.

The note closes with a personal wish from Fürstenberg Fassio, “that the current season can end in the best possible way both on the sporting and corporate fronts”.