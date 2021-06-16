After the success of the first season of BEASTARS, the second installment was a safe bet. Indeed, it was. The new wave of episodes of the series premiered earlier this year in Japan, where it was well received.

For what has been disclosed, Netflix would take care of its location outside of this country. Before it debuted in January, this video-on-demand service revealed its launch window, and it was summer.

BEASTARS anime to return next month

Specifically, July of the current year. After the above there was nothing more, and it was not known if the plan was still in progress. Fortunately, it did.

This Tuesday, the account in Twitter official of Orange announced that it will be on the 15th of next month that the adventures of Legoshi, Haru and all the others will be available on this video platform. This is how a wait that lasted for several months ends. All episodes will arrive that day.

Like the first season, the second of BEASTARS comprises 12 episodes. What is a bit strange is that the localization process took so long.

Netflix It has improved a lot in that regard, and certainly the multilingual dubbing process has sped up. However, this was not the case in this series. Perhaps again the pandemic of coronavirus had something to do with the delay. At least now the series has a firm release date.

The manga of the series ended a long time ago

Can a third season be expected? Fortunately, even though the manga is over, there is still enough material left for something like that.

However, the failure to announce a new wave of episodes after the second is a sign that it could take longer than expected. It seems that Orange is involved in other projects. Recently, it ended with Godzilla Singular Point, anime you worked on with the studio Bones.

Going back to talking about the manga of BEASTARS, at the moment it seems that it will not have a continuation. It has a kind of prequel, which is made by its creator, Paru Itagaki.

But an animated adaptation of this one looks unlikely, at least for now. First you have to adapt the entire original series, and then it will be seen. See if an announcement about the third season does not take too long. You have to be patient about it.

Fountain.



