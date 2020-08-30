The Ministry of Health intends, together with the Federal Antimonopoly Service and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, to overcome the shortage of furosemide in the form of ampoules, the department told Izvestia … A diuretic is used to treat heart failure and other life-threatening conditions. According to the data of the analytical company “Alfarm”, since the beginning of the year, sales of the drug through pharmacies have decreased by almost half and continues to decline … In August 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, its sales in physical terms decreased by more than 70%. The Ministry of Industry and Trade promised that in September one of the Russian manufacturers will release about 250 thousand packages … But the Independent Medical Community believes that patients need three times more …

Heard up above

According to analysts from Alfarm, sales of furosemide through pharmacies have decreased by almost half since the beginning of the year. From 10 to 16 August, sales decreased compared to the same period last year by 69% in value terms and by 71% in physical terms.

Ampoules of furosemide have disappeared from pharmacies since June, Evgeny Nifantyev, chairman of the coordination council of the Russian Association of Pharmacy Chains (RAAS), a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia. Sanofi’s Lasix, where the same furosemide acts as the active ingredient, has not been available since February.

The Ministry of Health told Izvestia that together with the FAS and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, they intend to overcome the shortage of furosemide in the form of ampoules.

– The Russian Ministry of Health, together with the FAS and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is working to prevent a deficiency of furosemide in the form of a solution for intravenous and intramuscular administration in order to increase its availability for the population, – the department said.

Only this is not enough

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that in September, one of the Russian manufacturers will release about 250 thousand packages of furosemide.

– This is not enough. Patients need at least three times more , – considers the head of the cardiac resuscitation department of the City Clinical Hospital No. 29 named after Bauman, Chairman of the Independent Medical Society Alexei Erlikh.

On August 27, the community posted a statement on the shortage of the drug in Russia on its website. It says that furosemide is actively used in heart failure, acute heart failure, pulmonary edema and some other life-threatening conditions.

Hundreds of thousands of patients must receive furosemide injections every day in hospitals and intensive care units. Without this drug, deaths from cardiovascular diseases in hospitals could increase significantly, the statement said.

– I am personally very concerned about this issue. So are my colleagues. Many of them have already faced the lack of the drug … In particular, many messages come from Tomsk, Voronezh, Moscow. No one could even imagine that this two-kopeck drug would disappear, ”Aleksey Erlikh told Izvestia.

Disappeared

Alexey Erlikh discusses the situation with colleagues. According to him, doctors said that furosemide is also not available in Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Sakhalin and other cities and regions. According to the chairman of the Independent Medical Community, the scale of the problem is difficult to determine, since there are no patient organizations specializing in cardiology. Patients cannot collectively report a deficiency.

At the end of last week, the Russian Association of Clinical Pharmacologists sent a request for a shortage of furosemide and some other drugs to the Ministry of Health , added Alexey Erlikh.

The volume of furosemide production at OJSC Dalkhimpharm, which occupied 75.5% of the Russian pharmaceutical market in 2018–2019, decreased by 45% in 2019–2020, the Ministry of Health told Izvestia. The ministry added that the Sanofi Russia company in August last year informed Roszdravnadzor about the termination of the supply of Lasix, its share in the Russian market in 2018-2019 was about 7.5%. The volumes of production and supplies of two other companies, LLC Grotex (1.4% of the market volume) and JSC BZMP (15.5% of the market volume), according to the Ministry of Health, over the past year increased by 54.5 and 84%, respectively …

The news that patients do not have enough injectable furosemide did not appear yesterday, Olga Barbarash, Director of the Research Institute for Complex Problems of Cardiovascular Diseases (Kemerovo), RAS Corresponding Member, told Izvestia. According to her, patients who need the drug know about the interruptions, so they made a reserve. But it is not infinite, and many furosemides will soon run out. Moreover, it is practically irreplaceable, the expert emphasized.

Prices are asking up

According to OJSC Dalkhimpharm, taking into account the increase in the cost of raw materials and materials, the production of furosemide has become unprofitable, the Ministry of Health said. The same was stated in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, specifying that the cost of a pharmaceutical substance continues to grow.

The All-Russian Union of Patients is concerned about this trend.

– We need to change prices. Let the price go up, but the drug will be available , – considers its co-chairman Yuri Zhulev.

According to the analytical company Alfarm, the average price per package of the drug from January to July 2020 was 34 rubles. As the head of the coordination council of the RAAS Yevgeny Nifantiev noted, the production cost of many drugs in the price segment is up to 50 rubles higher than the prices registered by the Ministry of Health.

– For 10 years, many domestic manufacturers have been asking for an annual indexation of the registered price, but more often they are refused. During this time, the cost of substances increased, and they, as a rule, are imported, plus the cost of packaging, utility bills, and the level of employee salaries. The longer this approach takes, the more we will reach a dead end, – he is sure.

According to a member of the OP, this approach will lead to a shortage of a number of domestic drugs in the low price segment.

– There are already a lot of “candidates for departure”: potassium chloride, magnesium sulfate, glucose, acesol, mannitol and several dozen other drugs may disappear in the near future , – added Evgeny Nifantyev.

Izvestia sent a request to the Ministry of Health with a request to clarify its position on the change in the cost of inexpensive drugs.