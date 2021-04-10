This gray and rainy Saturday, people again blew up the shopping Unicenter in San Isidro. Not so much to buy in the more than 250 stores in the mall, but with the aim of taking advantage of the auction prices that the chain Falabella offers since he announced that he is leaving the country.

“I have been working as shopping security for 15 years. I can assure you that never we saw nothing like it. Today there were people who arrived at 8 in the morning to queue and we opened at 10. This is a mess “, described Gerardo Piedras standing at the entrance of the first floor.

Two hours in line to enter Falabella de Unicenter

As happened this Thursday and Friday, thousands of people crowded in lines of up to 200 meters to enter Falabella. The wait was up 2 hours and the line went from the entrance that the place has on the second floor to the parking lot and went down the stairs to the first floor.

Pablo, one of the 190 Employees who only in this branch will lose their jobs admitted to Clarín Zonal that they never had as many clients as since the Chilean company announced that it was closing its business in Argentina. “I went through the checkout and now I am in the clothing sector. I have been working here for 8 years. I know very well the movement of people and this does not even compare with the end of the year. It is true that the queues get bigger because there are a capacity that limits the number of visitors, but I can assure you that even so we never sold as much as these days, “he said.

Dishes and fine china, part of the unusual offers that thousands of customers took advantage of.

Another worker, who demonstrated on Friday, justified the fury of the people for buying at such low prices. “There are really big discounts, which exceed 70%. Obviously the company is liquidating stock before leaving.”

On Friday, many people could not enter because at 20 “they turn off the light and lower the blind.” This is due to the new government restrictions due to the increase in coronavirus cases. Even once closed, the queues that formed at the boxes hardly entered the rooms.

Falabella detonated with people: the lines reached the Unicenter parking lot.

Is it consistent for Falabella to leave the country with so many people willing to buy its products? “Yes, this branch is colossal: it occupies three floors in the mall and has a lot of employees. It is a monumental expense. People would not come without these low prices. On top of that, the Government does not let them import the merchandise they sell”, says a merchant from his premises close to Falabella.

A bottella set that was previously over $ 1,000 is now $ 699-

The Chilean group Falabella announced last year that it was leaving the country due to the crisis and closed a good part of its branches, leaving only those in Rosario, Florida and Unicenter open. Earlier this week he reported that these three will also close, although it is not clear when. “Everything indicates that it does not pass this month”, say among the employees of the company who on Friday made a demonstration for their compensation.

MR