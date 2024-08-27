The Spanish club Rayo Vallecano made official this Monday the signing of the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguezformer Real Madrid player who shone last July during the Copa América. Rodríguez, 33, returns to Madrid, the city where he wore the white shirt between 2014 and 2020, with two years on loan in between to Bayern Munich (2017-2019).

He had previously shone at Porto (2010-2013) and Monaco (2013-2014). Since leaving Real Madrid, the Colombian’s career has gone into decline, with Everton (2020-2021) being his last experience in one of the five major European championships.

In the last Copa América, in which Colombia lost the final against Argentina (1-0 in extra time),

James Rodriguez was named Best Player of the Tournament, thanks in particular to his 6 assists. The Colombian joins Rayo Vallecano as a free agent, having terminated his contract at the end of July with Sao Paulo.

‘James as Maradona’

James Rodriguez. Photo:Rayo Vallecano Share

He was the president of Rayo, Raul Martin Presawho in conversation with the Cope network assured that James’ arrival at the Madrid club is comparable to that of Diego Armando Maradona at Napoli in 1984.

The manager said that Rayo Vallecano is a “humble” team and that is why he valued the importance of signing a player of James’ category.

“Rayo Vallecano achieved something historic; bringing the best player from the last great tournament of nations that has been played, the Copa América, to a humble but ambitious team like Rayo Vallecano. It is something comparable to what happened 38 years ago, when a newly promoted team in Italy like Napoli signed Diego Armando Maradona.“Presa said.

Iñigo Pérez and James Rodríguez. Photo:EFE and Rayo Vallecano Share

James will not make his debut with the Madrid team in Tuesday’s league match against Barcelona, ​​corresponding to the third round of the EASports League.

We have to wait a bit because he has just rested after finishing the Copa America late, but we are very happy with his arrival,” said his new coach, Iñigo Pérez, in the press conference prior to the match against Barcelona.

