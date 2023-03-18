In January, the enterprises of the Russian capital increased the production of furniture by 1.5 times compared to the same period last year, said Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations Vladimir Yefimov.

“Furniture production in the city is carried out by 90 enterprises, while four of them are medium and large,” he is quoted as saying. site city ​​government on March 18.

Efimov added that furniture for various purposes is made in Moscow, and additional demand for it has grown after a number of foreign brands left the Russian market.

“In Moscow, the production of specialized medical furniture is also actively developing. The capital produces laboratory and case products, resuscitation and functional beds, tables and carts. At the end of last year, the production of these products doubled compared to 2021 and amounted to 1.3 billion rubles,” added Vladislav Ovchinsky, head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

He drew attention to the fact that the dynamics was provided by the support of the city. Thus, in 2022, the medical furniture manufacturer Medicinoff received support in the form of a subsidy to reimburse part of the cost of purchasing equipment on lease.

Earlier, on March 16, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina said that this fall, the Moscow Export Center (MEC) will organize a business mission in Brazil, in which capital entrepreneurs can take part. According to her, negotiations are planned in Moscow with potential clients from Argentina and Mexico, and you can leave an application for participation on the center’s website.

In 2022, a program was launched for Moscow enterprises offering assistance in placing and promoting goods on one of the largest Latin American marketplaces. Manufacturers of home goods, board games and children’s clothing, in particular, have entered the Brazilian market.