Independent studios continue to be established regularly, and after the pandemic that has rocked the world and thus the video game industry, many developers are choosing to work together, but at a distance. It is the case of Furniture & Mattressa new team with prestigious names.

Furniture & Mattress is a new studio founded by David Hellman, Nick Suttner And Nicolas Recabarrenwho were respectively the artist of Braidthe screenwriter of Carto and the developer of Etherealindependent games whose reputation is second to none.

The young studio’s first project remains unknown, but David Hellman will take care of animation and art direction, Nick Suttner will take care of writing and production, while Nicolas Recabarren will program the game with a focus on game design. The studio will also have Tomas Batisa (Shadow of the Colossus Remake, Ethereal, Per Aspera) on its side to compose the original soundtrack and sound design.

Furniture & Mattress already has the financial support of Astra Fund, producer of many puzzle games such as Rytmos, Star Stuff, Paper Trail or Schrodinger’s Cat Burglar. For now, the first project still remains a mystery, so we just have to wait for more details about it.