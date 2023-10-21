Furniture | Certain pieces of Ikea furniture have become collector’s rarities, for which thousands are paid – Some can also be found in Finland

Ikea started selling furniture in 1948. In the beginning, Ingvar Kamprad wrote the texts of the catalogs himself.

It may come as a surprise to a Finn that some of Ikea’s furniture has become collectable rarities in the world. The price of the most expensive products has risen to more than 10,000 euros in the auction.

Cheap, collectible, mass produced. These are often the first images that come to mind when you think of Ikea furniture.

But what about a vintage treasure, the price of more than ten thousand euros and the rarity of collecting? Ikea, which started selling furniture in 1948, has become a coveted product, especially in Sweden.