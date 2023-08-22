In Russia, the demand for apartments with finishing in the primary market is increasing. Buyers don’t want to spend their time refurbishing and buying furniture, preferring to get a completely ready-to-use home. Construction company L1 gives its customers interior items as a gift. More details – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Everyone has their own dream apartment. When buying their own home, someone will pay attention to the beautiful view from the window and good sound insulation, someone is looking for a large kitchen and high ceilings, and someone dreams of getting everything at once. Surveys show that happy newcomers often lose their enthusiasm when faced with the next stage of arranging a new apartment – repair and selection of furniture. For the category of buyers who would like to entrust some of the worries about this at the stage of purchase, a white box (pre-finishing) and turnkey finishing becomes an excellent option. Developers are ready to support this trend by constantly replenishing such cases: the demand for finished housing reflects the increase in supply on the market.

At the same time, the modern buyer of square meters values ​​his time no less than comfort. For many, housewarming is overshadowed by constant time pressure, because before moving it is necessary to put the house in order and purchase the minimum set of furniture necessary for life. For such clients, the L1 company, which has been specializing in the construction of multi-apartment residential buildings for more than 30 years, has launched a special promotion. It will not only allow you to save money, but also free you from unnecessary fuss, which means that you can fully enjoy the moment of buying a new home.

Photo: Rust.photo / Shutterstock / Fotodom

“Furniture Compliment”

Buyers of apartments in new buildings of the L1 company have the opportunity to partially furnish them thanks to the Furniture Compliment program. The developer launched it together with its partner, the First Furniture Factory, which has been specializing in the production of various furniture for more than half a century and offers to make interior items to order or choose from a catalog of ready-made offers.

The Furniture Compliment program is valid for the purchase of three-room apartments of a certain area. In the London Park Residential Complex, a comfort-class brick-monolithic complex with a variable number of floors, a closed area and private parking, to participate in the promotion, you need to purchase a three-room apartment up to 100.5 square meters. The residential complex “Shakespeare” will offer a choice of new furniture to the buyer of real estate, consisting of three rooms, with a total area of ​​​​up to 120 “squares”. In the residential complex “Poet” 1-3 room apartments and even apartments with terraces are available for purchase, but some “three rubles” are declared in the action from the developer.

The amount that can be spent on furniture is limited to 300 thousand rubles. At the same time, no restrictions are placed on the buyer: if the cost of the selected items turns out to be higher, it is enough for him to pay extra and get exactly what he wants. If the value is lower, the difference in money is not refundable. It remains to decide how to spend this money: order a kitchen set, a sofa in a new living room, look after a dining group, or aim at a wardrobe according to an individual project?

Photo: imtmphoto / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Since all new buildings have been commissioned and partially occupied, the last apartments remained for sale. The developer’s website states that the keys to a new home can be obtained at the time of purchase

The only thing to keep in mind is that if you refuse a gift, the value of the apartment does not decrease. Therefore, for those who would like to use the discount in a different way, it may be worth paying attention to other L1 offers. For example, in August, when buying three-room apartments with an area of ​​125 square meters or more in the London Park residential complex, the company gives a family parking space and a storage room.

“London Park”, “Shakespeare” or “The Poet”

Construction holding L1 specializes in the construction of multi-apartment residential buildings and has dozens of objects in different districts of St. Petersburg in its arsenal. Residential complexes “London Park”, “Shakespeare” and “Poet”, which are subject to the terms of the “Furniture Compliment” program, are located in one of the most developed parts of the Vyborgsky district. It traditionally occupies one of the leading places in the ranking of the best areas of the northern capital, as it combines a developed social infrastructure, transport accessibility and an abundance of greenery and water bodies.

Photo: Gerald Peplow / Shutterstock / Fotodom

These residential complexes are located between Prosveshcheniya Prospekt, Poetic Boulevard and Kustodiev and Rudnev streets. They are inscribed in the infrastructure of the city, which is complemented by a fitness club with two swimming pools, shops, cafes, offices of various companies located in residential complexes and already put into operation. In the near future, a shopping and entertainment complex with an area of ​​about 60 thousand square meters, located under the buildings of the London Park residential complex, will become available to residents.

Vyborgsky District is distinguished by large-scale parks that provide residents with excellent places for walking and playing sports at any time of the year.

Green areas form numerous parks and squares (Sosnovka, Shuvalovsky, Specific, Chelyuskintsev, Forestry Academy, Vyazemsky-Levashov, Murinsky). Swimming is allowed in some lakes and ponds in the area. However, to admire the blooming cherry orchards, you do not have to go far. For example, in the London Park residential complex and in the Shakespeare residential complex, fruit trees are planted right in the yards and delight residents with delicate flowering in spring and bright berries in summer.

With all the advantages of living in such an environment, the main thing for many will be the transport accessibility of L1 facilities located in the Vyborgsky district. To get to the city center, you need to spend 20 minutes, about the same time it will take the way to the Gulf of Finland, and motorists will need only 5 minutes to the exit to the Ring Road. For those who travel by public transport, it will be important that the Prospekt Prosveshcheniya metro station is 20 minutes walk from the residential complex, Grazhdansky Prospekt is 10 minutes away.

