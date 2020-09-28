Furnishings The Lundia shelf was the furniture of the smart home, and the walls were painted green pea pea – Such was the 1970s, which is now back in the interior.

From time to time, from different decades, things rise back into fashion. The massive bookshelves and plastic rugs of the 1970s have been forgotten, but rugs and bold colors have been welcomed back into homes.

1970s In Asko’s ad, the couple is considering whether to buy a sofa or a holiday trip. They end up in both. At that time, people’s incomes increased and installment payments became more common.

Docent who studied the history of interior architecture Susanna Aaltonen The University of Helsinki says that in addition to prosperity, emigration and suburban construction also began to show up inside homes.

“The apartments grew and people could afford to start decorating differently than they did back in the 50s. The interior design boom began, but it was still modest compared to today. ”

Helsinki research manager of the city museum Minna Sarantola-Weiss says the living rooms became an important part of the home.

“The living rooms archived. While in previous decades there had been a need to separate the better part of the home with elements of salon-like socializing, in the 70s the living room was used and invested in by the whole family. ”

Typically, at the center of the living rooms was a hardwood veneered bookshelf with a telly and often a lot of ornaments instead of books.

“Now the bookshelves are gone, it clearly shows the digital age,” says Aaltonen.

In the 1970s, low-cost particle board and foam came with a bang for homes. The solid floor material was typically a plastic rug or carpet, although Aaltonen thinks it was used more in wealthier homes.

Era in interior design magazines, journalists were pioneers, and their homes were presented as fashionable.

“Lundia was the furniture of the intellectual home at the time. In general, however, it was not a fashion item, but were inexpensive veneered shelf-cabinet combinations, ”says Sarantola-Weiss.

Strong and also warm, earthy colors were preferred. Different shades of brown were popular, but also orange, yellow, and moss or pea green.

“It was partly nostalgic, a return to bourgeois decor that the majority couldn’t afford before. On the other hand, nature was needed in a city that came true with moss-like velvet, carpets and rough woolen fabrics,” Sarantola-Weiss says.

Both Aaltonen and Sarantola-Weiss have noted that some of the interior design trends of the era are on display again, such as the effect colors of the walls. You can now see dark walls in the interior magazines, but instead of one effect wall, more walls are painted. Velvet has also come back.

“Rice paper balls were in the homes of young urban people in the 70s and it feels like they have started to see them again,” says Aaltonen.

Rug again decorates homes.­

Aaltosen according to the new and urban homes of the 1970s showed emigration so that the home could be decorated even with rye or rye.

“Now again, you can see especially modern 50’s and 60’s rugs.”

He regrets that old home materials are often not nurtured and preserved.

“I think how much people regret that at the moment something looks old-fashioned, but ten years from now, that’s exactly what everyone wants.”

In the 1970s, the materials were no longer of such high quality and the craft tradition faded.

“Certainly, the materials of the 70’s will not survive as well as those of the 50’s, in that sense that era will disappear more easily,” says Aaltonen.