Furnishings Onni Nummela, 15, has made art into construction with Lego – Now the Lego celebrity presents her room with an incredible order

Onni Nummela is seen on television as the youngest competitor in the Lego Masters Finland program with her friend Velmeri Männikö. Nummela hopes the program will teach you not to have to give up hobbies as a teenager, even if others feel embarrassed.

When from Tampere Onni Nummela, 15, was a toddler, his grandparents bought him a small jar, an assembling plane or something like that. It was Nummela’s first contact with the world of Legos.

“I was maybe 2-3 years old, so small I might have eaten portions. I had to watch my playing, ”Nummela says, holding her laughter.

A few years later, he inherited his father’s toys, the castle-, space-, and urban-themed Legos of the 1980s and 1990s.

“My grandmother was at night. I vividly remember how on the balcony I got to sink my hand into a huge pile of Legos for the first time. That’s when my passion for Lego minifigures was born. ”

For Nummela, Legos are much more than toys. They are not only an art form but also a hobby and a collectible.

“I see the Lego character as a small piece of art, especially when it’s done well. The details are fascinating. For example, Captain Red Beard, who is Lego’s own character, or a ghost glowing in the dark are the heads of the sick. ”

Onni Nummela loves superheroes and Star Wars. Fortunately, his father also has similar interests. Onni Nummela cannot be accepted as a member of Palikkatakomo, the Finnish Lego Association, because the age limit is 16. His father belongs to Palikkatakomo.

Nummela presents his Lego characters so excited to be out of breath.

“Here, for example, is such a gentleman who has woken up on the wrong foot. I can turn his face so that he frightens the Spider-Man. It’s beautiful in the characters that stories can be created with faces and parts. I can create scenes from age-restricted movies that Lego would never do. Lego is accurate in its brand. ”

Nummela sees Lego primarily as art.

“It’s already an art to pre-build a set for sale in a store. That, too, is art when you build something entirely on your own. But the most fascinating thing about Lego is that the existing one can be improved and added to, but on the other hand everything can be restored to its original form. ”

Who? Onni Nummela Born in Tampere in 2007.

Attend the eighth grade at Kaukajärvi School.

The family includes sister Emma, ​​13, father Toni and mother Katri Nummela.

In 2020, he became friends with Velmeri Männikö, who runs the Lego Museum in Pöytyä. The pair will be seen competing in the Lego Masters Finland program on MTV3. The format is originally British.

Nummela can be watched on Instagram with @finnishlegobuilder and his Lego-themed streams on Twitch with @spacesauna.

Legos has always been a kind of charm, magic, according to Nummela. Hunger has only increased over the years – until adolescence. Other friends around stopped playing Lego one at a time.

Nummela wondered if he should stop building Lego as well. However, he did not stop but instead decided to continue and deepen his passion.

Especially for a television show Lego Masters Finland concealing participation was exciting.

“For a long time I wondered how the team would feel. In the end, everyone in my class was at the fair. Of course I trusted them, but in the background I was small what if. Fortunately, what if the scenario is rarely true. The feedback has been purely positive, and even half-hearted people have come to talk about it. ”

Nummela points out that Lego is a universally loved thing.

“I don’t know of any people who would hate Legos. Unless you happen to step on one. ”

For example, gaming used to be a “nerd thing,” but today it’s mainstream. Nummela hopes that a similar change would happen to Lego.

“It’s great that Lego is now gaining visibility it hasn’t had before. I’ve always enjoyed Lego, even when the gang stops as a teenager. Maybe people who have not dared to bring up their hobby before are encouraged. ”

Parents at first they did not realize how serious their son was with Lego.

“Happiness initially tried to explain this room to us, but at first we didn’t realize it. We didn’t realize how polished the sorting is. We thought the boxes were good at the time, and Onni tried to explain how slow construction was, ”says Mom. Katri Nummela.

Heads of Lego characters sorted. On the right are zombies, ghosts, bastards and everything in between. “My dad has told me that from an early age I used to stare at the expressions of Lego characters with particular attention. They can hold the smallest, most fascinating details, ”says Onni Nummela.

Sure too To Velmeri Männikku, 17, the acquaintance had an effect. Männikkö lives in Pöytyä and houses the only Lego museum in Finland. Katri Nummela bonged it, and the family headed there for the first corona summer in 2020.

“Going there also gave my parents a perspective. Velmeri is insanely dedicated to sets. He’s like a Lego archaeologist, going through online flea marketers and looking for old sets. It’s great to see how he realizes himself. ”

Getting to know the pine forest was an eye-opening experience for both Nummela herself and her parents.

“That’s when I realized that’s what I want it to be. We exchanged numbers and we became friends. Velmer was asked if he was going to be on the TV show, and he asked me in pairs. ”

Nummela and Männikkö are the youngest participants in the program. The oldest are between 50 and 60 years old.

“Lego connects age groups. Too bad teens don’t always dare to take advantage of their passion. As an adult, it’s easier because no one is going to starve. I’ve also wondered if it’s weird if I build on Lego alone. But no, it’s not weird, it’s respectable. ”

“ “Three million Lego blocks may sound like a lot, but in fact, that’s not enough.”

Nummela wants to encourage everyone not to throw anything in the rubbish bin because of public opinion.

“No one has starved me either. Most people will certainly accept even a strange hobby. And if you don’t agree, don’t listen to people like that. ”

According to Nummela Lego Masters Finland program is different from others: a lot of creativity and a lot of application.

“It was one roller coaster of emotion, excitement and joy. The construction of me and Velmer was really nice. It is important that it left a positive vibe. Three million Lego blocks may sound like a lot, but in fact, that’s not enough indefinitely either. Of course, nothing that Lego has already done could be copied. ”

Nummela can’t estimate how much Lego he has. The boxes are full, and Legos can also be found in the living room.

One of the great things about Lego characters is that they are completely modular, meaning everything can be changed from limbs to hair or a headdress.

“Velmeri didn’t really like the race for tearing all the parts off. It may wear out or loosen parts a bit. ”

The grand piano is composed entirely of Legos and sounds like a real instrument. The grand piano can be played using the phone application or manually. Onni Nummela introduced the features by playing Tuiki twinkling from the star.

Nummela presents a grand piano designed by a Lego fan in the living room. He’s calling Twinkle twinkle from the star and hurries back to his own room to be photographed.

Katri Nummela laughs. “We’re a bit of a gang for collecting.”

Father Toni Nummela nods. “Not doing this for money. We like it. ”

“I only realized during 2020 that Onni has decided to do this,” says Katri Nummela.

All kinds of hobbies were gone through, Toni Nummela says.

“Onni and I tried basketball, futsal, orienteering, swimming … It didn’t catch on. The drums stayed, it likes to bang rock in its room with drums. ”

Onni Nummela is not allowed to join the Palikkatakomo association, which focuses on Legos, because the age limit is 16 years. However, it is easy to get involved in Finnish amateur circles through Palikkatakomo.

The Lego community is everywhere, especially on the internet: Reddit, Youtube, Facebook.

“English in particular has wide circles, as there are a lot of factors in the Yankees, Britain and Australia.”

The Lego lamp comes from a bankrupt toy store. In the background is another passion of Onni Nummela: the rock band AC / DC.

What kind Lego builder Nummela then is it?

“I’m not set crazy i.e. I don’t fan as many of them ready. I like moces more [my own creation] that is, from my own creations. ”

The room got its current shape in 2021. The showcases assembled with LED lights and the large and small drawer units made the sorting complete.

“Lego is really important to me, a way to express myself. I like to design and build. The block system gives boundaries, which makes the job interesting. We have to think about how to create any form. ”

Nummela points out that for some people, Legos are also an investment. The value of some sets goes up. However, the financial side does not interest him.

Would Nummela want to design Legos one day?

“I don’t know if I would be into it.”

Afterwards, however, he emails that possibly – and even now he would like to find a job with Lego.