M.The architect and designer Ettore Sottsass once said that furniture and machines not only influence physical conditions, but also people’s feelings and moods. In 1970, the co-founder of the Memphis Group created contemporary evidence for this theory: the “Ultrafragola” mirror with a wavy frame that shines in raspberry cream pink when illuminated and is kept in a simple white when switched off. Despite the delicate colors, its size and captivating shape ensure that it changes every room – in terms of space and mood. Both the originals and the new edition of the design by Sottsass, who died in 2007, are currently in great demand. Together with the design of a young Swede, the “Ultrafragola” forms the – round – double top of a trend that is currently reaching the interior world in a literally big wave.

In addition to the Italian miracle of curves, the more delicate but no less engaging “Curvy Mirror” by Gustaf Westman is the second “it-piece” that is currently unavoidable; its 28-year-old, unpretentious inventor is considered a star. The curvy frame of the mirror in lemon sorbet yellow, baby blue, cotton candy pink or sage green, with its seemingly natural mix of playful and simple, is representative of the ever increasing interior tendency towards everything that is not straightforward.

Do-It-Yourself is booming

The New York BiRite Studio has arched bookends in pastel colors in their repertoire, the Danish-based sofa company scores with circular lounge chairs and sofas that are reminiscent of billowing soap bubbles. The organically shaped “Pond Mirror” by Fermliving is inspired by running water, the interior chain Butlers has irregularly shaped dishes, and classic lamps by Louis Poulsen and Verner Panton provide the right lighting. Designs by Alvar Aalto and Frank Gehry are becoming coveted vintage finds. Those who want to approach the trend by hand will find something to do in “Twisted Candles”, adventurously twisted and curved taper candles, or in “Bubble Candles”, candles piled up from wax balls.



Fermliving is contributing to the trend with the “Pond Mirror”.

Image: Fermliving





The result is proudly presented on social networks (the hashtag #candlemaking alone leads to over 900,000 results), but given the amount of time that is now spent at home, its design is becoming more and more important beyond the showcase effect. It’s about feeling good and just not getting enough of the same backdrop that life is set in front of. This is worth something to many people despite the uncertain economic situation: According to the Deutsche Industriebank, trade in furnishings, household goods and DIY supplies rose by around 15 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year.

For Gustaf Westman, the home is a very personal matter right now: “Why should you think of someone else when furnishing it when nobody can visit you anyway?” That sounds very pragmatic, but the visit is not left out completely. Thanks to social media, quite a few people can even take a pretty detailed look inside their own four walls. And due to the lack of opportunities to travel the world, even the mirror selfie, which was believed to be dead, is experiencing a comeback, this blunt surrender to one’s own vanity. Eye-catching mirrors like the one by Gustaf Westman are the perfect accessory for both developments. But Westman is not only successful at that.