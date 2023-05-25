Savona – The boy behind the sand mixes dreams and talent in a meeting so tailored to the athlete as to always enhance every blue potential. If there is a result ready to come out, Savona brings it out and also does it with Mattia Furlani which, at 18, jumps 8.44. Long, beautiful, flying. Yes, with the wind, 2.2: a little too much for that dazzling measure to become statistics, but not so much as to leave the number printed on the platform where the season starts.

The first among the greats for this junior who arrives where no one had ever passed at his age and proves that he has a size in his legs that would have earned the under 20 world record (currently 8.35) and close to Howe’s Italian record, 8 ,47, signed in 2007.

It starts from there, from Andrew Howe that for the young Furlani he is not the man to beat, rather the one to pay homage to: «I have his example before me. For me, athletics is my first and only love and he has a lot to do with this feeling, for the value and also for the waste, he could have done much more, he stumbled into mistakes that I must avoid ».

Furlani is precocious and already has a lot of control over what moves around him. After the confused indoor appearances, he enters the right match, in the ideal place, in a competition organized ever better by the hyperactive Marco Mura and ideally placed at the beginning of the year, so as to be able to baptize it. 2023 is in the sign of Furlani who sings it with an exhilarating leap, «an absurd moment, I felt capable of anything, emotions a thousand, I enjoyed every moment», he plays it with headphones on his head and hand on the console for the soundtrack and if the title also: «A day as a Spiderman, as a superhero and he jumps like me, then in amaranth, with the police uniform, I also recall the colors. What an incredible debut.”

Mattia Furlani

When he explains it, this stellar debut, and puts it on the ground step by step, we move from the galaxy of super heroes to much more concrete issues. There are 16 steps to be exact, the ones with which he set up a more solid run-up, with advance warning, and intended to give him the push he needs: «I want to break through my limits every race» and Furlani doesn’t choose a random verb, he uses “to break through” because he wants to pass over the references of others, he draws useful words for a dimension in which to grow, he builds certainties with which he hopes to shore up his career: «I thank my team who it was all over me, my mother Khaty who trains me and to whom I fully rely, physiotherapists, chiropractors, nutritionists. They remain glued to me, they observe every detail ». Including the kilos to put on to bulk up that comic book physique, 1.83 meters tall for 66 kilos more curly. Vegetable-based diet “I used to eat zero, now I’m almost vegetarian, only beans make it hard for me but otherwise I’ve changed my diet without even realizing it and I see the effects”.

With many greetings to the millions of people convinced that vegetables make you lose weight, we have to see how Furlani combines them, he returns to the race on June 4th in Hengelo, Holland, another place for athletics lovers, like Savona by now, to then wait a few call in Diamond League.

Now that there is measure, the level shifts, even if the point of origin always remains the key, the family, in Rieti where the blue attends the fourth year of a scientific sports high school, the Euroscuola.

In Rieti there is the hub of his athletics. The technical mother: Khaty Seck, ex sprinter of Senegalese origins married to Marcello Furlani, ex altist from 2,27. Two brothers, both athletes «and they complete me, they have the parts that I lack. Erika has the calm and concentration that I need to learn, Luca an enviable ability to follow technical directives. If I put it all together…”

The idea is to hang up that 8.44 only seen passing, «I went crazy when I looked at the scoreboard», it was windy, but Savona, the track where Marcell Jacobs unleashed his first Italian record over 100 metres, 9 ”95 in 2021, is only the first of the 16 steps planned. And we’re just on the run.