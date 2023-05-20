This is the message from Giorgio Furlani, Milan’s CEO, on the eve of the final phase of the championship: “Leaving the recent disappointment behind us, I want to strongly emphasize that the Champions League path, which brought us back among the best teams in European football “, is a significant goal, achieved thanks to the commitment and dedication of everyone at the club, which makes us all very proud. It is also further confirmation that, by combining sporting results and financial discipline, we are in the right direction. Now they await us other challenges to qualify for the Champions League and keep us at the top in Europe Challenges that see us determined to face them with unity, energy and team spirit, supporting the Coach, the team and the whole Sports Area, together with our wonderful fans As far as I’m concerned, I repeat to myself every day: we are Milan!”.