“I really like the group that was created at Milanello. There is a great team spirit.” Thus spoke Giorgio Furlani, all on the eve of tomorrow’s Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. The AC Milan CEO spoke on the stage of the Trot Hippodrome to present the agreement with Snaitech, now the Rossoneri’s premium partner. Together with him four players from the first team: Theo, Giroud, Kalulu and Kjaer, who also took to the stage in the location a stone’s throw from San Siro.

These are Furlani’s words: “We have started well, but it is still early. We’ll see in June. I like the group a lot. And for this I thank Pioli, his staff and the players. The same thing we see on the pitch is at Casa Milan. I noticed a great team spirit there too. And I hope to bring this attitude to Snaitech too”. A partnership that has continued for 13 years: “This group has been with us in good times and bad times. They help us with the budget, so I thank them. Jokes aside, this company is a model for everyone. And in fact in the past I even tried to buy it.”