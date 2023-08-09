“An impressive emotion. Winning the gold medal in Jerusalem was this year’s goal and I can only be grateful to those who are close to me along this path. The race was a bit unlucky due to the wind and the imperfect lines, I didn’t quite find the feeling with the platform. I could have jumped even further, but first place counted. If I had to describe this gold in one word I would say: incredible! I congratulate my Bulgarian opponent because he has shown the whole world what he is capable of. The World Cup in Budapest? With such a result you can easily reach the final. Now we need to close this race and focus on the new goal”: so Mattia Furlani after the gold in the long run at the U20 European Championships in Jerusalem with 8.23, a year after the U18 European title conquered on the same platform.