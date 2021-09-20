The former n. 19 in the world, now technical, led Jasmine to win her first WTA title on the same day as Ganna and volleyball: “We were aiming for the top 100, now the goal is to get into the 50”

Federica Cocchi September 20

– Milan

By now the hair is gray. Experience, age, life. Renzo Furlan, former world number 19, two career titles now takes off great satisfaction as a coach. His creature, Jasmine Paolini, has just lifted her first career WTA trophy after beating Alison Riske in the Portoroz 250 final. A good result, which propels Tuscany to number 64 in the world with the ambition to climb a few more steps towards the top 50. “But as a player everything is easier, if on the pitch, the tension is aimed at the result, it’s you on the pitch. As a coach it is certainly less easy. Stay there and suffer when maybe you would like to enter the field and resolve the situation. “

Furlan, this time he didn’t have to suffer so much, Jasmine did very well on the pitch.

“She was very good, it’s an excellent result. The improvements had already been there for some time, but in the last period she found consistency even at the highest level. We didn’t expect her to do so well on concrete, even if she showed good things also in previous tournaments. But in Portoroz it was surprising, she beat many experienced players and with a ranking between 40 and 50 “.

How long have you been working together?

“We started from 2015 but without too much continuity because I had just accepted a contract as technical director of the federtennis of Serbia. She was left without a coach and called me, I tried to divide myself between the two commitments. Then from the beginning of 2020 we started to work permanently together “.

Tell us about your experience in Serbia. He practically worked for Djokovic.

“The proposal came to me through his manager Artaldi, who is Italian and knew me well. Nole wanted someone who had experience with young people and I had been coming for 7 years with the Under 20 team of Fit in Tirrenia. I found a fantastic environment. , great sporting culture at all levels. There was also great availability, strategies were decided and implemented without too many intermediate steps. Working was a little easier than in Italy “.

Was there also Olga Danilovic, daughter of the great Sasha of basketball, among the players?

“Yes, she was very young, an incredible talent. We thought she was destined to win a Grand Slam very soon, but despite her great charisma she was no longer able to bring her great skills into the game. his skills. He’s 20, he can still do it. “

Returning to your pupil Paolini, what are your plans?

“We try not to think in terms of ranking numbers but to grow at all levels. At the beginning of the year we thought of stabilizing ourselves in the 100 and instead since it is already number 64, we aim for the top 50. Now we will leave to play Chicago and Indian Wells, we are in the qualifiers but she is not afraid. We are not interested in playing small tournaments to score points, but in growing up against the best “.

How did you work, from a technical point of view?

“In our team there is a video analyst, Danilo Pizzorno, with whom we studied the parts to work on. For the mental aspect we collaborate with Luigi Mazzola, a former Ferrari engineer. Jasmine is finally bringing out all her qualities”.

In an increasingly physical tennis, his meter and 60 can prove to be a limit …

“It is true that even among women there are now tall and powerful players, but the technique always makes the difference. It is the technique that makes the ball travel and hers goes very fast. Plus she is agile and very elastic.”

The victory of the first title came on another historic day for Italian sport.

“It’s really an incredible year for our sport, it seems like everything we touch turns to gold. And it’s nice to have done our part too.”