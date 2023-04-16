The “Furjan Dubai” initiative, in cooperation with the Global Village, held an Iftar banquet for senior citizens, in honor and celebration of this category, as part of the activities of the holy month of Ramadan.

The founder and general manager of “Furjan Dubai”, Alia Al-Shamlan, told “Emirates Today” that the initiative brought together 30 senior citizens, both male and female, who are registered in the Thukher Social Club, and the way was opened for a number of community members to attend the event and share their banquet.

She said that the event comes as a celebration of this great group of society, for its great role in building and establishing Emirati society, as well as aims to strengthen community cohesion between its groups of youth and the elderly.

She pointed out that the event included entertainment and the distribution of valuable gifts to the participants by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in appreciation of them.

She stated that the senior citizens are among the most deserving of continuous honor in society, as they are the fathers and grandfathers of the current generation that leads the development of the country.

“Furjan Dubai” plays its role as a social institution that seeks to consolidate social values ​​and national identity, encourage community participation, stimulate the spirit of volunteering and community participation to improve the quality of life, and promote positive behaviors and values ​​in society. It also seeks to empower local communities in Dubai’s residential neighborhoods, and enhance communication between them. And between government and private institutions, by stimulating the spirit of volunteerism and community contribution.

Furjan Dubai included a number of events in its list of activities during the holy month of Ramadan, most notably holding the Iftar of Emirati values, Suhoor for mothers in cooperation with Mediclinic, shopping with orphans for the Eid, and holding an event to break the fast for senior citizens in the Global Village in Dubai.