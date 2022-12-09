Citizen Alia Al-Shamlan, founder of the “Furjan Dubai” initiative, stated that the initiative has expanded its activities, and has succeeded in becoming a communication bridge linking the citizens of Furjan Dubai and government and private institutions.

Al-Shamlan told Emirates Today that the initiative seeks to empower local communities in Dubai’s residential neighborhoods, and enhance communication between them and government and private institutions, by stimulating the spirit of volunteering and community contribution.

She added that the initiative succeeded in covering more than 350 success stories of heroes from the local community, supporting more than 2,500 home projects, and solving more than 200 problems in neighborhoods, through Al Furjan Bridge. It also managed to save the lives of more than 1,000 homeless animals.

She stated that the idea of ​​”Furjan Dubai”, which was launched a year and a half ago, began when she found a lost cat in the Al Barsha South area, and did not find a way to reach its owner, so she decided to open an electronic platform, which she called “Al Barsha South”, and put a picture of the cat, so he interacted The public is with her in search of his owner.

The initiative succeeded in highlighting the successful and creative personalities in each festival in various sports, cultural and creative fields, supporting Emirati national projects, and explaining ways to achieve these successes among members of society.

Al-Shamlan mentioned that the platform has achieved many achievements, by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority, and the Union Coop.

She said, “We have continuous cooperation with the Health Authority, the municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation to support small and medium enterprises, and the Ministry of Community Development. Through this cooperation, we are trying to be a bridge of communication between the emirate’s Furjan and government agencies.”