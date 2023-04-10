The Dubai Furjan Initiative has established an initiative to make the children of needy families happy, from the insolvent and the limited-income, under the title “Joy in My Home” to buy clothes and requirements for Eid Al-Fitr, with the aim of enhancing solidarity, community solidarity and familiarity between the groups of society.

The founder and general manager of “Furjan Dubai”, Alia Al-Shamlan, explained to “Emirates Today” that the initiative, which took place in cooperation with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, and the Big Heart Foundation in Sharjah, comes within the activities of the blessed month of Ramadan, as it succeeded in bringing together about 40 citizens. 63 boys and girls from needy, low-income families of different nationalities, to buy clothes and requirements for Eid Al-Fitr.

She stated that the initiative, which was carried out in cooperation with the Big Heart Foundation in Sharjah, achieved great success in bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of children and their families, by living a free shopping experience, during which each of them bought everything he needed and made him happy.

She pointed out that the citizens participating in the initiative were chosen through a special registration link for participation, while the children were chosen by the Big Heart Foundation. Ethics and values ​​of the UAE society.

She indicated that the “Red Tag” shopping center contributed to the initiative by offering a 25% discount with purchases, as a contribution to the happiness of children and bringing happiness to their hearts.

“Furjan Dubai” plays its role as a social institution that seeks to consolidate social values ​​and national identity, encourage community participation, stimulate the spirit of volunteering and community participation to improve the quality of life, and promote positive behaviors and values ​​in society. It also seeks to empower local communities in Dubai’s residential neighborhoods, and enhance communication between them. And between government and private institutions, by stimulating the spirit of volunteerism and community contribution.

“Furjan Dubai” included a number of events in its list of activities during the holy month of Ramadan, most notably holding the Iftar of Emirati Values, Suhoor for mothers in cooperation with Mediclinic, shopping with orphans for Eid, and holding an event to break the fast for senior citizens in the Global Village in Dubai.

“Furjan Dubai” is a social enterprise that seeks to consolidate social values ​​and national identity, encourage community participation, and stimulate volunteerism.