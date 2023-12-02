Furjan Dubai, the voluntary social institution that aims to enhance social communication among residents of neighborhoods in Dubai through virtual platforms, organized various events to celebrate the 52nd Federation Day of the UAE, which lasted eight days from November 25 to December 2.

The activities took place in an environment dominated by feelings of patriotism, belonging and loyalty, as an expression of the importance of this great national occasion. The events are sponsored and funded by the Al Furjan Fund, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Member of the Dubai Council and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, with the aim of financing social ideas and projects in the residential neighborhoods and neighborhoods of Al Furjan in Dubai, in a way that reflects on enhancing the quality of… The lives of citizens and their economic and social empowerment.

The Union Day celebration programs began in Dubai’s residential neighborhoods on November 25 and continued until December 2, in a social, entertainment and heritage atmosphere in which the people of Al Fareej met and participated in activities that varied between sports and cultural events, competitions, popular food shows, artistic workshops, and many others.

The founder and general director of the Furjan Dubai initiative, Alia Al-Shamlan, said: “The activities taking place in all neighborhoods of Dubai to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of our country’s union embody the feelings of pride and pride in this glorious occasion, and provide the residents of the neighborhoods with the opportunity to participate widely in the various programs organized by Furjan Dubai.” », enriching it with innovative ideas, and informing new generations of the authentic traditions of our ancestors, in order to achieve a main goal of the initiative, which is to preserve popular heritage, consolidate societal cohesion and communication between different generations, and highlight the cultural image of the UAE and its people’s adherence to the national identity.

She added: “(Furjan Dubai) has worked to choose activities in a thoughtful way that suits all age groups, in line with the privacy of this precious national occasion, and in a way that mixes knowledge and entertainment, which has attracted families to participate in dozens of activities.”

She pointed out that the activities organized by Furjan Dubai on the occasion of Union Day pave the way for a new start for the initiative in the context of its endeavor to enhance solidarity among neighborhood residents, noting the importance of the activities in honing talent in the fields of heritage photography and drawing, and their role in preserving heritage professions such as pottery making and preparing… Traditional Foods.

Activities to celebrate the 52nd Union Day began at Fareej Al Marmoum on Saturday, November 25, where the “Qamra” event dedicated to women was organized at Hidden Café. And the “Freej Al Marmoom Heritage Race” event, in cooperation with the Dubai Camel Racing Club, at the Al Marmoom Camel Racing Arena.

Furjan Dubai also organized the “Al Dana” event at Jumeirah Frij on November 28 and 29, with the aim of reviving maritime heritage through live performances, workshops and attractive designs. At Freej Al Barsha, workshops were organized for children, with the aim of stimulating creativity among children and helping them learn about the history of the Emirates and immortalize it in memory.

Al Khawaneej Freej witnessed workshops and entertainment shows inspired by local heritage, through the “Tali” event, which took place in front of the Qur’anic Park near Al Khawaneej Majlis. Freej Al Khawaneej took its residents on a journey between the past and the present through the “Making Perfumes with Arabic Blends” workshop. The people of Fereej Al Khawaneej also learned about the secrets of making candles using Arabic mixtures, and the workshop for designing printing on fabric and sewing incense burners. The participants also learned about the methods of making incense burners with jesmonite, while the soap making workshop with Emirati perfumery aimed to introduce the participants to the methods of preparing soap, melting it, reformulating it, and how to use essential oils and their advantages. Methods of packaging it and additives that increase its beauty, such as colors and aromatic materials. The activities of Freej Al Khawaneej included activities that reflect Emirati folk arts, as the Al Harbiyah Band presented a performance of the popular art of Al Razfa.

Freej Al Quoz hosted a “smoker making workshop for women,” while Freej Nad Al Sheba organized an event, “Distributions from the Freej to the people of Freej,” which included distributing sweets to the people of Freej, and Freej Nad Al Hamar witnessed the organization of the “Emirates Wedding Distributions” event.

Furjan Dubai’s agenda to celebrate the 52nd Union Day witnessed the organization of the “From the People of the Freej to the Freej” event in the Freej Al Warqa. Freej Al Awir hosted an event, “From the people of Freej to Freej,” which included the distribution of 200 boxes containing various heritage gifts.

In Freej Hatta, the Hatta Heritage Village hosted a celebration of the 52nd Union Day, which included various craft workshops and popular performances for various segments of society.

