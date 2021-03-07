Donald Trump forbids his name from being used in arbitrary Republican fundraising drives. With a corresponding declaration he stirs up further arguments.

Palm Beach – Ex-President Donald Trump remains a colorful figure in the Republican Party. He is still popular with his base. Their hopes are high that he will become politically active again, for example in the 2024 presidential election. Wage allusions to this during his appearance at the CPAC Conservative Conference in Orlando at the end of February made the cheers of his fans even louder.

And because election campaigns take place almost anytime anywhere in the USA due to various elections, the Republican Party – despite some differences – is only too happy to use Trump’s name and image to advertise itself to the electorate. For example, the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate will be re-elected as early as the end of 2022.

Donald Trump bans advertising with his name: Always “sensitive”

Trump does not seem to like this arbitrary advertising hype about himself. Like the American news portal Politico reported, Trump’s lawyers have sent cease and desist letters to the three largest Republican Party’s fundraising organizations. The information comes from a Trump advisor.

The ex-president is said to be furious that his name was spread by organizations helping Republicans who voted to impeach him on trial without his permission. For some time now, Trump has been campaigning for revenge against Republicans who he saw were disloyal. Politico According to Trump, he has always been “sensitive” to how his name is used.

Video: Trump’s Orlando Speech: Key Quotes

The affected groups are the Republican National Committee (RNC) and two Republican campaigns for the congressional elections. They are said to have used his name and his image for fundraising and fan products.

On Friday, for example, RNC sent two emails to motivate supporters to donate. This way, your name could appear on an “official thank you card” for Donald Trump. The first email is said to have said: “President Trump will always stand up for the American people and I was just thinking of how you can perfectly show that you support him!” In a second email it was then added that the possibility only exists for a period of ten hours.

Donald Trump popular with the party base – Ex-President collects donations for handpicked Republicans himself

At the request of the news portal, none of the organizations issued an official statement. In private, however, Republican Party officials would say that it is “impossible” not to use Trump’s name because he is so popular with the grassroots. Instead, Trump should be “more generous” if he really wanted to help bring about a Republican majority in Congress. However, Trump’s team sees it differently: Just because Trump remains committed to the Republican Party does not give anyone “permission to use his image without express permission,” according to a Trump adviser.

According to the news agency Reuters, Trump himself uses his organization “Save America SuperPAC” to raise money and to support handpicked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections. For example, Trump recently stood behind Max Miller, who challenges a Republican candidate. (cibo)