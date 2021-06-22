With a total of four films, director George Miller is set to return to the post-apocalyptic world of Mad max with a spin-off focused on Furious before the events of Fury road. In this way, we will know his mysterious life even before working for Immortal Joe.

Anya Taylor-Joy was the actress chosen to play the young version of the character and spoke with Variety to discuss her new role. “What excites me the most about Furiosa is, to begin with: George Miller … That brain is incredible,” she explained.

After this, the interpreter was very excited with the idea of ​​having an interpretation that is more physical: “To become physically something else is something that, although it sounds strange, gives me a lot of peace. I am quite excited to be working hard. “

Regarding the release date, Taylor-Joy revealed that the film is still in an early stage and that filming could begin in late summer. Now we just have to wait for more news about the production that has fans of the saga excited.

On the other hand, director George Miller previously explained to Collider that in the beginning it was intended to use CGI technology to rejuvenate Charlize Theron, who played the heroine in Mad Max: Fury Road. However, the production decided that it was best to find someone younger for the important role.

As for Charlize Theron, the production has not yet commented on her incorporation into the film. However, there is the option that you can have a special participation through a flashforward or special cameo.