Angry taxi drivers from Haarlem will block the roads to the Dutch GP in Zandvoort this weekend.

Anyone who has ever driven to the circuit (or the beach) of Zandvoort knows that the seaside resort does not excel in accessibility. Especially at a major event like the Formula 1 circus that descends on our North Sea coast.

That is why the municipality has completely figured it out. The streets are closed and the best way to get to Zandvoort is by bus burger caterpillar train or bicycle. Or by bus or taxi of course. Because they have permits. Exclusively for Haarlem taxi drivers. At least that was the deal…

Measuring with two sizes

A group of about 150 Haarlem taxi drivers demonstrated today in the center of Zandvoort. It has come to their attention that the municipality of Zandvoort has also issued permits against the agreements in another taxi company outside the seaside resort. They don’t think that’s fair.

Against the newspaper from awake Netherlands spokesman Salim Belgnaouï says on behalf of the angry drivers that it is 99.9 percent certain that they will block traffic to Zandvoort this weekend. That will teach the congregation!

This is because giving taxis from another municipality permits is against the Zandvoort municipality’s own rules, according to the angry drivers. Salim calls it measuring with double standards.

Next year

After a conversation with the mayor of Zandvoort, David Moolenburgh, it seems that ‘guarantees for next year’ are the maximum achievable. Whatever that means. At first, the taxi drivers then dropped off.

But in the evening a message appeared in our group app from a company outside Zandvoort that still has permits. We now have it in black and white and of course we have confronted the municipality with this. If it stays like this, we will definitely block. Salim Belgnaouï is angry in the T.

They will block that if it hurts. So on Sunday before the race. Or on Saturday or earlier. They don’t know yet. Earlier it might pay off.

Honestly

Of course, in the article we also read a response from the other company that also managed to obtain the permits. He is not aware of any harm and was awake at the right time.

They visited several beach bars to collect signatures and stamps. With that they went to the municipality and they got the permits in an honest way. Could have just done everyone and his mother.

They would like to say to their Haarlem colleagues: stop hating. We just followed the procedures.

Handy

The municipality of Zandvoort says that a number of cars from the second company are actually registered in Zandvoort according to the RDW. They also have a parking permit and are therefore also entitled to a pass.

It sounds to us like a smart entrepreneur with foresight. Hopefully we don’t get any this weekend taxi war by the sea and we can all just enjoy the Dutch GP. To be on the safe side, we would take the train…

