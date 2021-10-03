It could have ended much worse. The dynamics of the indicative that took place in Moto3 in Austin, caused by a reckless maneuver by Oncu, caused goosebumps and only by pure miracle none of the riders involved suffered serious consequences.

The race, which had already been interrupted for the first time with a red flag due to Salac’s crash in Turn 11, was restarted for a distance of only 5 laps and the third lap was all hell.

On the opposite straight Deniz Oncu, after passing Alcoba, inexplicably cut the way to the Gresini Racing driver. Alcoba, having lost control of the front, slipped and his Honda remained in the middle of the track and was then hit at full speed by the bikes of Migno and Acosta.

The two took off in the air and the Spaniard of the KTM Ajo hit the guard rail on the left side of the track.

All the pilots who followed in the group miraculously managed to avoid the pilots on the ground and only by pure chance did they avoid witnessing a new tragedy after the one 7 days ago that cost the life of Dean Berta Vinales.

The accident in Moto3

Andrea Migno, once back in the pits, expressed all his anger at what happened to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD, asking that measures be taken immediately to avoid the repetition of similar situations.

“We made a potentially fatal fall. Who has to do something now, what more has to happen? This year three boys have already died from such accidents, it can’t go on like this. You can’t run like this ”.

“Even today we risked someone dying. We need to tell the truth and do something now. It is no longer possible to postpone. During the fall I got very scared. A decision must be made now! ”.

“Now everything is fine because luckily nobody got hurt, but we all know what happened last week. What more needs to happen? ”.

Migno then underlined how maneuvers such as the crazy Oncu one, which unleashed all the mayhem on the track, are on the agenda in Moto3 races.

“This is no way to run. Something needs to change in the category and in the behavior of the drivers on the track. It is a speech that makes you shiver but it is the reality of the facts and I do not seem to say things out of this world ”.

“There are dozens of maneuvers like those made by Oncu during the races in the group. I hope this is another episode that pushes those in charge to make decisions to change something ”.