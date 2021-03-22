Furious Gaming He closed his participation in an unbeatable way in the “Copa Libertadores” of the League of Legends video game. The Argentine team secured the leader of the classification and the direct pass to the final of the tournament Opening 2021, which will face the five best of the continent.

Furious defeated this Sunday Infinity Esports and with this they reached 15 points to confirm themselves as the best team in the tournament with a record of 11 wins and only 3 losses.

The game against the Costa Rican team, which ended in second place, was defined by a team fight at minute 34 in which La Calavera de Argentina prevented his rivals from taking over Baron Nashor, an upgrade that not only quickly regenerates life and energy, it also grants a significant increase in attack and ability power for the character.

In this joint action, Furious Gaming carried out an extermination that left the path served for destroy rival nexus and thus remain with the classification to the final round of the Latin American League, while Infinity will start the final phase from the semifinals.

The quarterfinal clash will be a reissue of the last tournament’s title match, the champion Rainbow7 against All Knights.

The current monarch confirmed his place in the postseason thanks to the Argentine Facundo “Shadow” Neck, who with a baron steal defined Rainbow7’s victory over Infinity, a result that allowed the rainbow to reach the fourth and last place that gives access to the final phase.

All Knights finished in third place for the two points they got by beating the three-time Mexican champion Estral Esports, which fell eliminated.

Estral made a mistake by starting a baron without the necessary damage at minute 20, which he conceded to the Argentine Manuel “Pancake” Scala sign a double murder and decree the triumph of the knights.

The final phase will begin next Saturday, March 27, with the quarterfinal duel between All Knights and Rainbow7, from which Infinity’s rival will come out in the semifinals on April 3.

The final phase will be played in a best-of-five series in which the first team to achieve three victories wins.

Face-to-face final at the Mexico City Stadium

Unlike what happened in 2020, the company that owns the video game and organizes the Riot Games event confirmed that the grand finale will be in person at the Mexico City stadium, but without an audience due to the Covid-19 contingency.

The Mexico City stadium that will host the final of the Liga Latinoamérica Apertura 2021. Photo: Riot Games.

The 2021 Opening Final will be played on April 10 in this modality, but the Playoffs phase will continue to be played online, as it has been throughout the season.

As announced by the company, the decision comes after various conversations with the LLA teams and after the review of the current contingency in Mexico City, always counting on the projections of different external health and safety advisers. After evaluating different scenarios, it was found feasible to play the Final Apertura 2021 stadium in the stadium: without an audience and in strict compliance with security measures.