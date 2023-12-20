When his son called crying to say that he had been roughly taken off the field by a security guard, a 32-year-old football father freaked out. He took the car to football club SV Den Hoorn and looked for the 65-year-old security guard. The father knocked the victim to the ground with brass knuckles. Now he regrets it. “I set a bad example for my son.”

