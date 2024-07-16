The hot summer of Chiara Ferragni and her ex-husband Fedez seems to know no respite. After the complicated end of their love story in recent months, the aftermath of this not-so-peaceful breakup seems to continue to have repercussions assiduously in the lives of both. The latest in chronological order concerns an alleged and furious quarrel occurred between Ferragni and the rapper during the latter’s recent hospitalization due to internal bleeding.

alleged telephone argument between the two ex-spouses

The reason for the alleged fight

Fedez is recovering from a sudden hospitalization caused by an internal hemorrhage that would have forced him to stay in the hospital for several days. And, according to the latest rumors, it would seem that during his hospitalization a telephone argument took place between the two. An argument, according to some witnesses present, also by rather bright tones. Fedez, in fact, would have accused his ex-wife of not having shown up at the hospital from him during the days of his hospitalization.

A fight that seems plausible if you think about one of the stories published in those days by Fedez on Instagram in which, quite directly, he made clear accusations against Chiara, declaring the following: “It’s good to have people around who don’t feel the need to make a nice TikTok while you’re in a hospital bed to show you their love.”

Chiara Ferragni disappears from social media

Chiara Ferragni has been listed for several days now absent from her social pages. Her last post dates back to six days ago when the digital entrepreneur sent her best wishes to her dog Paloma for his first year of age.

From that moment on, silence. Probably, also due to the alleged argument with her ex-husband, Chiara would have preferred to take a temporary break from the world of social media to try to find some peace and quiet.

Meanwhile, Fedez and his two sons, Lion And Victorythey spent a few days of vacation together in the villa on the lake How. And it is precisely here that the rapper would have accompanied some of his shots with the following caption: “Time heals”.

What is evident is that, despite the famous couple having ended their relationship, the inevitable rumors and gossip that circulate around them remain in all respects an object of curiosity and great interest on the part of their followers.