“The suspension is not gone, but we were right that the card was the wrong one,” Dagblad van het Noorden (DvhN) noted this afternoon from the mouth of FC Groningen coach Van der Ree. “The decision was not good and FC Groningen has been informed about this by the KNVB.”

Määttä received his second yellow card from referee Kooij because he had shot the ball against Alireza Jahanbakhsh who had fallen to the ground in front of him. Kooij judged it as ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’. FC Groningen, which lost 1-0 in De Kuip, did not agree with that reading earlier this week and sent a letter to Zeist. ,,We were furious and wanted to make a sound towards the KNVB. There is no mention anywhere in the regulations that you are not allowed to shoot a ball against the opponent if the ball is within the lines and no whistle has been blown,” said FC Groningen.

Following the letter, FC Groningen director Wouter Gudde was informed by the referee affairs committee of the KNVB, according to DvhN. In that conversation Gudde was given to understand that the second yellow card – so also the red card – was wrongly given.

However, FC Groningen can no longer change the suspension. Isak Määttä remains suspended and will miss the game against AZ on Saturday evening.