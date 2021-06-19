What a game! After the 0: 1 against France, the DFB team got the first three points at this European Football Championship. In the 4-2 win over Portugal, Joachim Löw’s team benefited from two own goals.

D.he German national soccer team has secured its first victory at this European championship. In a rousing game on Saturday evening in Munich, Joachim Löw’s selection defeated the current European champions Portugal 4-2. Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the Germans with the goal to 0: 1 after a counterattack (15th minute). Two own goals by Ruben Dias (35th) and Raphael Guerreiro (39th) turned the furious game in front of 14,500 spectators.

In the second half, Kai Havertz (51st) and Robin Gosens (60th) increased to 4: 1. But Portugal did not give up and came up again through Diogo Jota (67th). Renato Sanches also banged the ball against the post. The German team will continue against Hungary on Wednesday. At the same time, Portugal will face France, who only drew 1-1 in Hungary on Saturday and have not yet made it into the round of 16.

More soon at FAZ.NET.